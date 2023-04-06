Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, and the late Paul Walker worked in Fast and Furious. Recently Gibson appeared on a chat show and recalled a bizarre incident from the sets. The actor revealed he and Walker were indulged with the same woman without even knowing they both were sleeping with her. Scroll below to read the details.

Back then in 2013, when Gibson and Paul were filming for 2 Fast 2 Furious, they were sleeping with the same woman, and they didn’t even know about it. The actor revealed that the woman was Eva Mendes’s stunt double, Cindy Leon and he called her ‘beautiful.’

Tyrese Gibson appeared on The Morning Hustle and once again spoke about how he and the late Paul Walker were at one point sleeping with the same woman. The actor said, “She was a beautiful woman. And I and Paul were smashing the same girl on the set of 2 Fast 2 Furious and didn’t even know it… It was Eva Mendes’, and we both were just complimenting this girl every day and for whatever reason, we just didn’t say we both were smashing the same girl.”

Talking further about the actor further added, “Then we told each other. He was like, ‘Yeah?’ I was like, ‘Yeah…’ and her goofy a** just recently did an interview letting the world know, but it gets even worse with her.”

On being asked whether he or Paul Walker stopped sleeping with her when they found out about the situation. To which the actor was quick to reply and said, “I didn’t think so we stopped.”

For the unversed, this is not the first time when Tyrese Gibson spoke about it. During the press tour of Furious 7, he said, “He was just like, ‘Yeah, I was with her last night. I said, ‘I was with her last night!’ It was a bromance forever after that because we had the same taste in women.” Notably, Paul Walker died in a car crash in the year 2013.

