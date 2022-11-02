Fast & Furious is one of the most watched and popular movie franchise of our time. With 12 movies, the franchise really shows one of a kind plot with a huge number of cast and crew. Even though with every new venture, a few new members join the cast, however, the OGs remain the same. And among them, Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel deserve special mention.

In the Fast & Furious franchise, Michelle plays Letty Ortiz and Vin plays Dominic, and from the very start, they come off as a power couple. However, the original plot was pitched very differently to the actors, which had made Michelle to think about quitting the franchise. Read below to know more!

In a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast, Michelle Rodriguez opened up about the incident. At first the actors were pitched that Letty (Michelle) would be cheating on Dominic (Vin) with his best friend Brian O’Conner, the character played by late actor Paul Walker. Recalling the incident how it made her feel disgusted, she said, “I basically cried and said, I’m going to quit and, ‘Don’t sue me, please — I’m sorry, but I can’t do this in front of millions of people.’ My whole point in being an actress is that I thought I got to live a dream. And I don’t dream about being a sl*t! Do you?!”

Later, Vin Diesel intervened in the matter and supported Michelle Rodriguez’s ideologies about the love triangle. He made sure that Michelle stays in the team. Talking about the same, Michelle shared, “Vin was the first one to pull me to the side while I was crying, and he just looked at me and said, ‘I got your back. Chill out and let me handle this, and you’re right — it makes me look bad anyway.’ And there you go. That was the beginning of the Letty fairytale.”

Well, did you know about this incident when Michelle Rodriguez was about to quit the franchise? Let us know!

