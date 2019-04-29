Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Beats Fast And Furious 7 To Become 3rd All Time Highest Hollywood Grosser In India!

Avengers: Endgame is showing some really pathbreaking trend at the Indian Box Office ever since it has released. The Hollywood superhero film which is the last part of Marvel Cinematic Universe released with sky-high expectations and buzz all over the world.

The film has done record-smashing business all over the nation as it has left all the Bollywood films behind with a great margin as far as the first weekend total is concerned.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

So far, 5 Hollywood films including Avengers: Endgame have crossed 100 crores mark at the Box Office in India and this film has crossed 2 of them to secure 3rd place in the list and it’s just been a weekend since the release. Yes, with 157.20 crores business coming in just first weekend, Avengers: Endgame has already crossed the lifetime business of films like Jurassic World and Fast and Furious 7 to become 3rd Highest Grossing Hollywood film in India so far.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

Now that tells the whole story in itself. Endgame’s next targets are The Jungle Book and Avengers: Infinity War which did the lifetime business of 188 crores and 222.69 crores, respectively, at the ticket window. While there is no doubt that Endgame will become the Top Grossing Hollywood Film of All Time In India, one waits to see how soon it achieves that mark and how far it can go.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others.

Avengers: Endgame is not just a movie, it’s an epic culmination of a decade-long journey which the fans have taken with us across 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The phenomenal interest shown by audiences across the country, is testament of how this is one of the most anticipated movies for the fans and we can’t wait for them to watch it,” said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!