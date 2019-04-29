Avengers: Endgame Star Karen Gillan On The Female Superhero Successes: “It’s Kind Of A New Thing”

Avengers star Karen Gillan has a dream of directing a film for Marvel Studios.

“I keep asking Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios President) when that’s going to be. I’m still waiting,” she said during “The Big Ticket” podcast, reports variety.com.

Gillan “wouldn’t just do any film”, though.

“I think it would need to be one where I had a strong feeling that I was the best person for the job. Obviously that’s not every movie that comes your way,” she said.

The Avengers: Endgame actress also shared her anticipation for the upcoming Black Widow film, which will finally see actress Scarlett Johansson in her first solo outing.

Asked why she thinks it took so long for the female superhero to get her own Marvel movie, Gillan said that it “does feel like she should already have one”.

“I think we’re only just starting to get together these female-led superhero movies.

“It’s kind of a new thing and we’re living in this time of change at the moment. To see ‘Captain Marvel’ do so well, I mean, I was crying in the cinema. So happy that she was smashing it and people were loving it. I think it’s time to see the ‘Black Widow’ movie,” she added.

