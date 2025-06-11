Thunderbolts* by Marvel Studios is gearing up to exit the theaters, and its one last achievement might be beating Black Widow’s worldwide haul. The New Avengers surpassed the 2021 MCU flick’s $180 million+ domestic haul after this weekend and is close to surpassing it worldwide, and this might happen this weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The New Avengers is suffering financially despite being a Marvel movie. It might be true that superhero fatigue has taken over, and the viewers are done with the comic book flicks. Marvel has been facing problems since after Avengers: Endgame; either the scripts are subpar, or the films lack a better plot. This is impacting films with good content as well. This Florence Pugh starrer film has rave reviews, yet it is losing badly at the box office.

Thunderbolts* worldwide box office collection so far

MCU’s Thunderbolts* has been running in the theaters for over two months and has amassed $186.7 million in 39 days at the box office in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. This includes $290K collected this Monday; it’s day 39. The New Avengers collected $190.6 million at the overseas box office, allied to the domestic cume; the worldwide total has reached $377.3 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $186.7 million

International – $190.6 million

Worldwide – $377.3 million

On track to beat Black Widow’s worldwide box office collection

Recently, The New Avengers surpassed Black Widow’s $183.6 million domestic haul and is now on track to beat its global total. It was the MCU debut of Florence Pugh, which collected $379.7 million in its global run. Pugh’s second MCU film is less than $3 million away from beating her first Marvel movies. This might be the last achievement of the MCU film before exiting the theaters. Thunderbolts* will prevent itself from being the 4th lowest-grossing MCU release of all time, but that is not much of an achievement as it will probably finish its run at #5. The New Avengers will be the 5th lowest-earning MCU film ever.

Check out the 5 lowest-grossing MCU movies of all time.

The Marvels – $206.1 million The Incredible Hulk – $264.7 million Captain America: The First Avenger – $370.5 million Thunderbolts* – $377.3 million Black Widow – $379.7 million

Thunderbolts* might end its worldwide theatrical run without hitting the $400 million milestone. The New Avengers was released on May 2.

