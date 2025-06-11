Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning wants to set a new benchmark in China as soon as possible. It has surpassed Dune 2 and is on track to be the first Hollywood release in the country to cross $50 million since October last year in under 15 days. Tom Cruise’s star power is coming in handy to achieve this mean feat. Keep scrolling for more.

Dune: Part Two starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya alongside an ensemble cast. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year in 2024. MI 8 has also crossed a benchmark collection in North America and has amassed $150.4 million so far domestically. It will be the first Hollywood film in the past seven months to cross the $50 million milestone in China.

How much has Mission: Impossible 8 collected so far at the box office in China?

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected $1.1 million on its second Tuesday, over 77k screenings. It experienced a decline of 47.6% only from last Tuesday. Therefore, the film has hit the $49.4 million mark in 12 days. The film has collected $105K in pre-sales for the second Wednesday and is also playing over 77k screenings, the same as yesterday.

Surpasses Dune 2’s entire run at the box office in China

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Dune 2 collected $49 million in its theatrical run in China. The film collected $19.6 million on its opening weekend in the country. Meanwhile, MI 8 collected $25.5 million on its opening weekend. It has now surpassed Timothee Chalamet‘s sci-fi flick with its $49.4 million cume in just 12 days.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will cross the $50 million milestone today and be the first Hollywood film since Venom 3 to achieve this benchmark. The film was released in October 2024.

Mission: Impossible 8’s worldwide box office performance

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected $150.7 million in North America, continuing its glorious run domestically. The film’s overseas collection is twice that and stands at $301.2 million. Adding the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total has hit $451.9 million. Mission: Impossible 8 was released on May 23, and it will lose the IMAX screens this Friday.

Box Office Summary

North America – $150.7 million

Overseas – $301.2 million

Worldwide – $451.9 million

