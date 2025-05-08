It’s not unknown to anyone that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating each other since 2023. Even though they try to keep their relationship private and away from the spotlight, they have appeared together as a coup at many events. But this was the first time that they debuted as a couple at the David di Donatello Awards on a red carpet hand-in-hand.

The pictures of the couple have gone viral, and their fans have gone gaga over how cute they look together in color-coordinated outfits. The much-in-love duo screamed couple goals as they walked and posed for the cameras. Scroll ahead ahead to find out more details about their looks.

We have all been waiting for days to see Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walk on a red carpet, and our wait is now over. As the couple walked on the red carpet, Timothee wrapped his arms around Kylie’s waist, and she held her hand out to touch his. They posed cozily for the photographers while looking absolutely breathtaking. The Call Me By Your Name actor wore a black ensemble that featured a velvet pantsuit, which he wore with a black shirt underneath and accessorized it with a white floral brooch and black boots.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner looked like the stunner in a black body-hugging Schiaparelli gown that featured a halter-neck detailing and a plunging neckline. It made her assets pop more. The business mogul completed her look with a subtle makeover, including soft base, blushed cheeks, well-defined brows, soft brown shadow, lots of mascara, and a glossy nude lip shade. Jenner kept her look classy and elegant by doing a sleek bun hairdo and accentuating it with a pair of statement earrings that featured a gold metallic hand-like motif and an eardrop. She kept it light with her jewelry as she wanted her outfit and her danglers to be in focus. However, she did carry a purse that had a beautiful embroidery with golden detailing on it.

KYLIE JENNER AND TIMOTHEE CHALAMET FINALLY pic.twitter.com/rKq6RDylai — cortezz (@kyliezinho) May 7, 2025

Fans took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and shared their opinions on their red carpet debut. One wrote, “They’re so cute together idc what anyone else says.” Another one commented, “RED CARPET DEBUT??!!!! OMMMFGGGG.”

Timothee Chalamet is going to receive the David for Cinematic Excellence honorary award at this year’s event. For the unversed, there were rumors that Kylie was supposed to walk the Met Gala with Timothee, but when that didn’t happen, it left many upset and disheartened. However, their latest appearance on the red carpet has surely fulfilled everyone’s dreams. The couple has been going strong ever since they were speculated to be dating back in April 2023.

