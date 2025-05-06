May 5, 2025, was the first Monday of the month, and it marked the iconic Met Gala moment as the fashion event took place last night. Many stars appeared across the globe and walked the blue carpet, making it one of the most unforgettable fashionable nights in history. This year, the Met theme was ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ based on Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

This is the first time the fashion exhibition has focused on menswear, and the stars, including Diana Ross, Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, and Zendaya, put their best fashion foot forward and created a buzz with their looks. This year’s event was hosted by Pharrell Williams and Lewis Hamilton. As we sat through the whole fashion mega event, these celebs truly stole the spotlight with their looks. Scroll ahead.

Best-Dressed celebs:

Rihanna

The queen of the Met Gala, Rihanna, once again stole the limelight as she wore a Marc Jacobs tailored outfit. While flaunting her baby bump for third pregnancy, she was seen in a grey corseted top with a cropped blazer, a buttoned-down stripped skirt with a gorgeous slit. RiRi completed the look with a red and white polka dot necktie, a pocket square, diamond brooches, two-toned heels, and ruby buttons from Manish Malhotra Jewelry. However, the show stealer was her big hat.

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee walked the steps at the Met Gala with her hubby Nick Jonas and proved why she is a fashion icon. She looked stunning in a white and black polka dot couture custom-made by Balmain. The sharply cinched waist, the power shoulders, the plunging neckline of the shirt, the slit in the skirt – everything made it look gorgeous. The outfit features the cut of men’s tailcoats and military uniforms, a classic example of dandy fashion. Priyanka Chopra completed the look with Bvlgari’s Magnus Emerald Necklace, featuring a 241.06-carat faceted emerald stone. She paired the look with high heels, subtle makeup, and a huge hat.

Cardi B

Cardi B came, ate, and left no crumbs as she walked the Met steps in a Burberry green pantsuit and an attractive long coat with plant-like textures. She paired the look with a nest-like hairstyle, green eyeshadow, and green lenses. Her couture featured a brooch, a sleek neckpiece, and a pair of long eardrops.

Diana Ross

After 2003, Diana Ross attended this year’s Met event and took the spotlight with her outfit. The singer wore a white ensemble completed with feathers and a long train that needed two assistants to carry. The most important part was that her train featured the names of her children and grandchildren on it.

Coco Jones

Singer Coco Jones looked ethereal in a Manish Malhotra couture. She wore a white pantsuit with a long, dramatic-sleeved coat. The intricate embroidery on the outfit made it look even more stunning. The singer paired the look with a broad neckpiece and Jimmy Choo heels.

Diljit Dosanjh

The prince of Punjab stayed true to his legacy and slayed in a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble that featured royal Punjabi attire, including a cape, a turban, and a kirpan. He wore Golecha’s jewels and completed the look with a Cartier Nature Sauvage Tigre bracelet. The cape had the map of Punjab embroidered on it, along with something written in the Gurmukhi language. He gave a desi twist to the theme on his Met Gala debut.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani looked as gorgeous as ever in Anamika Khanna couture. She wore a bone-like corset with black trouser pants and added a cape on top of it. The business mogul completed the look with lots of jewelry, a sleek hairdo, and a subtle makeover.

Worst-Dressed celebs:

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter wore a burgundy Louis Vuitton bodysuit with a cropped blazer that featured a long train and no pants. Well, she could have done better than this. We have been seeing her in bodysuits for a long time now because of her tours. It was a no-brainer outfit.

Cynthia Erivo

We had high expectations from Cynthia Erivo, but she came wearing a Givenchy ensemble with a loud bodice embellished with embellishments and a long train that matched her leather boots and nails. It really felt off-theme, whereas she is known for putting her fashion self forward in such themed events.

Kim Kardashian

Uh, what was she wearing? Kim Kardashian is really losing her touch in fashion. She came wearing custom Chrome Hearts Official couture, which featured a leather-ish corset well-fitted top, and a long skirt with a fishtail finish. She completed the look with a layered diamond neckpiece and a black hat.

Kylie Jenner

Um, Kylie could have done better than what she did. She was seen wearing a Ferragamo couture that featured a basic grey and black combo with a mesh corset top and a high slit skirt. She completed her faux makeover with long gloves, a dramatic train, and ear cuffs.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wore a very basic grey shirt and skirt look by Torisheju. Even though the outfit was inspired by the glamour of Black women in the 1920s, it still didn’t create an impact. However, her diamond necklace was definitely an eye-catcher.

The special mentions:

Zendaya

Well, Met icon Zendaya wore a monochromatic Louis Vuitton look. It featured a white three-piece suit with flared pants, a tie, and a hat. She played safe but paid homage to Diana Ross.

Shah Rukh Khan

It was Shah Rukh Khan’s debut at the Met Gala. We were all expecting something extraordinary, but he went with his comfort fashion and wore a black suit along with a stack of neckpieces and rings by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. However, his face card always works, so he looked hot nevertheless.

Kiara Advani

The pregger Kiara Advani also made her debut at the Met Gala, and she was wearing Gaurav Gupta couture. Though her tribute was well balanced and also had a little baby detailing on her outfit, the breastplate on the black dress looked quite tacky. It could have been made in a different way. But nonetheless, her pregnancy glow and the cute baby bump were everything we were looking for.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra deserves a special mention because he walked the blue carpet at the Met Gala looking absolutely gorgeous in his self-custom-made couture that featured intricate embroidery on the blazer.

The event was also graced by Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and many more. Well, according to me, these are the best-dressed and worst-dressed at the Met. Let us know your thoughts.

