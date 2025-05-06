It’s a good day for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans out there. His SRKians were waiting with bated breath to witness his grand Met Gala debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Iconic, regal, and exquisite is our reaction as the superstar sashayed the red carpet in a custom Sabyasachi black trench coat pairing it with a waistband, sunglasses, and blingy accessories. Here are three reasons why SRK’s Met Gala debut is iconic in all its glory.

Royal Aura

Nobody does it like Shah Rukh Khan! The megastar exuded elegance, royalty, and a regal aura while walking the red carpet of the Met Gala. Not only did he slay his Sabyasachi all-black look, but he also presented himself at the event with utmost grace and humility.

In one of the clips from the Met Gala that has been going viral, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor also courteously gives his introduction to a foreign press member who was not aware of him. This is truly a sentimental moment for his fans.

Blingy Accessories

Shah Rukh Khan looked imperial in his all-black Sabyasachi trench coat, but it was his accessories which also commanded attention. Be it his ‘K’ long necklace referring to ‘King Khan’ or his ‘SRK’ neckpiece, the Pathaan actor’s styling was nothing less than a visual delight. He also paired the same with the custom-Sabyasachi tiger logo necklace along with a Bengal Tiger head cane.

Powerful Legacy

Shah Rukh Khan created history by becoming the first male Indian actor from Indian cinema to walk the Met Gala red carpet. This is a testimony to his legacy, a hard work, and contribution to the world of entertainment. Sabyasachi who accompanied the superstar at the red carpet, also beamed with how there was literally a mob-like situation outside their hotel before Shah Rukh’s exit to head off to the event. Its a proud moment for his fans indeed as the actor replied in his red carpet interview on how he gave a nod for the occasion because of his kids.

