Kishore Kumar was a multifaceted personality and a complete entertainer. His songs are still winning hearts several decades later, and his weird antics were equally popular. Poet and lyricist Gulzar once shared a story that will definitely pique your interest in the late singer/actor. Scroll below for the deets.

Gulzar is a renowned poet, lyricist, author, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He is regarded as one of the greatest Urdu poets of this era. He has worked with famous music directors over the years, including legends like SD Burman, RD Burman, and Salil Chowdhury. He is also an eminent filmmaker, and his best-known films include Aandhi and Mausam. He has been in the industry for decades and, hence, was among the lucky ones to work with Kumar.

According to the Indian Express, Gulzar shared a few incidents about Kishore Kumar’s antics in his book Actually… I Met Them: A Memoir. In it, he revealed how Kishore was Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s first choice to play the lead role in Anand, which was later played by Rajesh Khanna. He also revealed an incident when the singer/actor disappeared inside a cupboard because he was not in the mood to talk to a producer.

As per Gulzar, this unnamed producer went to meet Kishore at his place and just disappeared inside the cupboard without a word, leaving the producer dumbfounded. The poet/lyricist wrote, “He used to have this astounding cupboard that hid a secret staircase within. Kishoreda simply opened the cupboard, stepped in, and disappeared! Leaving the producer waiting for him outside the open doors of the contraption. If nothing else, this underscores the immense effort and planning required to live a life of absurdities.”

Like his songs, Kishore Kumar‘s life was a perfect harmony of madness and melody, able to make you laugh and cry within moments. The renowned singer/actor passed away in 1987 at the age of 58.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Dear Babil Khan, We Know It’s Hard But Hang In There, Remember Irrfan Sir Struggled, Waited & Did Not Stop Till He Made It! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News