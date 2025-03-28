The singing reality show Indian Idol remains one of the most popular shows out there in the music space but it has also faced its own share of controversies. One such controversial episode was Indian Idol 12’s tribute episode for the legendary singer-actor-composer Kishore Kumar. While fans hurled several brickbats at the episode, things further heated up after the late singer’s son Amit Kumar who was seen as a guest judge on the same also criticized the episode.

Talking about the same, the Indian Idol 12 Kishore Kumar special episode had fans criticizing the contestants and the judges crooning some of the timeless melodies of the singer. Many viewers felt that it did not do justice to Kumar. However, Amit Kumar’s interview on top of that, grabbed several eyeballs.

The ‘Naino Mein Sapna’ singer revealed in a throwback interview with Etimes how he was told to praise all the contestants irrespective of how they sang his father’s songs. He also blatantly revealed that he did not enjoy the episode at all. Amit Kumar said, “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened. I didn’t enjoy the episode at all.”

Not only this but Amit Kumar also admitted that he attended the Kishore Kumar special episode of Indian Idol 12 because he needed money. The ‘Na Jaane Kahan Se’ singer said, “Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it? But it’s okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It’s just one of those things that happen sometimes.”

The controversy was further fueled up after host Aditya Narayan also took a dig at Amit Kumar’s comments. He said how the Kishore Kumar special episode of Indian Idol 12 garnered good ratings which were contrary to Amit’s opinion. However, Amit Kumar was seen returning to Indian Idol the next season indicating that all was well between him and the makers of the show.

