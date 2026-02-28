This week, the stage of Indian Idol will be drenched in the colours of celebration as the show brings a special Holi episode with celebrity guests Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Radhika Madan. The contestants set the stage ablaze with their power-packed performances, leaving the guests amazed while taking everyone on a nostalgic journey through iconic film songs as part of the season theme, ‘Yaadon Ki Playlist.’

The excitement begins right from the start when contestants give a lively welcome to Saurabh Shukla with a performance on the popular song Kalu Mama, instantly setting a fun and celebratory tone on stage.

Anil Kapoor Recreates Jeena Nhi From Tezaab With Shreya Ghoshal On Indian Idol’s Stage

The evening turns nostalgic when contestant Abhishek performs the iconic song Jeena Nahi from the film Tezaab. The performance deeply moves Anil Kapoor, who reminisces about the song and says, “Abhi bhi jab bhi main is gaane ko dekhta hoon, mujhe lagta hain agar mauka mile toh main ise dobara karna chahunga.” Adding to the magical moment, Anil Kapoor joins judge Shreya Ghoshal on stage as they recreate the beloved song together, leaving the audience thrilled.

Anil Kapoor says, “Indian Idol is not just a singing competition; it’s a platform where hopes and dreams become reality. The talent this season is absolutely outstanding, and the passion these young singers bring to the stage is truly inspiring. I had an amazing time soaking in the music, the energy, and the unstoppable spirit of these performers.”

Indian Idol’s Holi Special Episode

With vibrant performances, nostalgic melodies, and unforgettable moments with the stars, Indian Idol’s Holi special episode will be a colourful and joyous celebration of music, memories, and entertainment. The special weekend episode really promises to be an engrossing watch. Don’t miss this special episode of Indian Idol, airing every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Jab Khuli Kitaab First Look: Pankaj Kapur & Dimple Kapadia Redefine Late-Life Romance In This ZEE5 Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News