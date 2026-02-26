Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar is not just a blockbuster; it has turned into a global phenomenon. In just four weeks, it has snatched the crown from every major Indian blockbuster released on Netflix since 2024! In fact, in its fourth week of streaming on Netflix, it is trending at the number 1 spot in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, and the Maldives, in the list of the top 10 non-English films of the week!

Meanwhile, the spy thriller is also trending in the top 10 spots in eight other countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Qatar, UAE, Mauritius, and Nigeria. It has now been proven that when Ranveer Singh enters a spy world, he doesn’t just walk; he conquers.

Dhurandhar OTT Verdict Week 4

As per the data by Netflix, Dhurandhar, in its fourth week, garnered a viewership of 2 million on Netflix against 6.7 million viewing hours and secured the eighth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The film has officially hit almost 66.3 million viewing hours in almost a month of its streaming!

Most Viewed Indian Film On Netflix!

In just four weeks of its streaming, Ranveer Singh has officially delivered the most-viewed Indian film on Netflix since 2024. It surpassed Vijay Sethupathi‘s Maharaja to claim the throne.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films on Netflix in 2024-2026. These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run.

Dhurandhar (2026): 20.7 Million Maharaja (2024): 19.7 Million Lucky Baskhar (2024): 19.4 Million Crew (2024): 17.9 Million Laapataa Ladies (2024): 17.1 Million Shaitaan (2024): 14.8 Million Fighter (2024): 14 Million Animal (2024): 13.6 Million Raid 2 (2025): 12.3 Million Haq (2026): 11.3 Million

Dhurandhar OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the spy drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 7.6 million views | 21.6 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 8.2 million views | 28.1 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 3: 2.9 million views | 9.9 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Week 4: 2 million views | 6.7 million viewing hours | Rank 8

Total: 20.7 million views | 66.3 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

