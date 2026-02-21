Dhurandhar Box Office BMS Sales (Closing Numbers): Ranveer Singh's Ghayal Mode Hits The Last Ghatak Record

Curtains have closed at the ticket window for Dhurandhar, and Ranveer Singh has officially entered the history books! As the film wrapped up its glorious theatrical run, it delivered a Ghatak blow to previous records, becoming the only Bollywood film to enter the list of the Top 5 all-time ticket sales for an Indian film on BookMyShow.

While the box office numbers have been shattering records, the BMS sales report provides the real ground-level picture of the madness this spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, has created. With a closing tally that puts it ahead of legends like RRR and Jawan, Ranveer Singh‘s Ghayal mode has truly paid off.

Dhurandhar Box Office BMS Sales

In a list dominated by South Indian spectacles, Dhurandhar has emerged as the lone warrior representing the Hindi film industry in the Top 5. It has surpassed the ticket sales of massive hits like Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, and Stree 2.

Check out the lifetime ticket sales of the top 10 Indian films on Book My Show.

Pushpa 2: 20.41M KGF 2: 17.10M Baahubali 2: 16M Dhurandhar: 14.19M Kantara Chapter 1: 14.10M RRR: 13.40M Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14M Chhaava: 12.59M Jawan: 12.40M Stree 2: 11.16M

Interestingly, out of the top 10 lifetime ticket sales of Indian films on BMS, five are sequels! This ensures that Dhurandhar 2 will also climb up to this list and ensure that it dethrones some more biggies and makes some space for Hindi films in the list.

Dhurandhar BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales summary of Dhurandhar on BMS.

Pre Sales: 224K

Week 1: 3.09 Million

Week 2: 4.73 Million

Week 3: 3 Million

Week 4: 1.57 Million

Week 5: 687K

Week 6: 493K

Week 7: 246K

Week 8: 127K

Week 9: 22K

Total: 14.19 Million

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

