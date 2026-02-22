The anticipation is building at full speed for Michael, the upcoming biographical drama on Michael Jackson, and early signals point toward one of the biggest box office stories of 2026. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and led by Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, the film carries a production budget of $155 million. Distribution plans place it in theaters on April 24, with Lionsgate handling North America and Universal Pictures rolling it out worldwide.

Now, months ahead of release, conversation around the project continues to grow across territories. Here are the top 3 reasons why Michael will dominate the global box office.

1. Unprecedented Hype & Trailer Performance

A record-setting teaser trailer delivered 116 million views across social media within its first 24 hours, marking one of the biggest trailer launches in recent memory, per Billboard. This audience interest reflects a long wait to see the pop icon’s journey from a young teen performer to global superstardom, including the Moonwalk and the Thriller-era spectacle. Analysts already project the film could become the year’s first billion-dollar hit, mirroring the commercial impact of Bohemian Rhapsody.

2. Timeless Appeal of Michael Jackson’s Legacy & Music

Jackson’s global appeal remains unmatched decades into his career. His catalog continues to dominate streaming platforms, radio stations, and pop culture debates across continents. The film follows his rise to fame and stage performances that shaped modern pop music. Backing from the Michael Jackson estate grants full access to music rights, allowing detailed recreations of landmark performances.

Besides, recent history shows how music biopics centered on legendary artists can travel strongly overseas. Bohemian Rhapsody reached $910 million worldwide, while Elvis delivered major international numbers. Jackson’s fan base stretches far beyond the US, positioning Michael for a powerful overseas turnout

3. Strategic Release Timing

The release timing further strengthens the commercial outlook. An April launch positions the film ahead of the crowded summer schedule, allowing extended access to premium screens and widespread media attention. Limited direct competition during the initial weeks creates favorable conditions for strong word of mouth and repeat viewings across international territories.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Psycho Killer North America Box Office: 20th Century Studios’ Horror Flick Registers A Disastrous Opening

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News