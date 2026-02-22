Amazon MGM’s Crime 101 entered the box office race with a reported $90 million production budget and high expectations, yet the numbers now tell a different story. Directed by Don Winslow, the crime thriller arrived in theaters last Friday alongside Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights and Sony’s animated feature GOAT. One week later, the film had already slipped out of the top three performing titles in North America, a tough turn for a project backed by major names and major money.

Crime 101 Box Office Performance So Far

Despite earning critical acclaim, Crime 101 has managed only $31.6 million worldwide after 8 days, according to Box Office Mojo. A significant 64.6% of that total came from the domestic market, contributing $20.4 million, while international markets added $11.2 million. Popular names, including Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, and Barry Keoghan, have not translated into strong ticket sales, either in North America or overseas.

Crime 101 Box Office Summary

North America – $20.4 billion

International – $11.2 million

Worldwide – $31.6 million

Second Friday Drop Raises Concerns

Playing across 3,161 theaters domestically, the film collected only $1.5 million on its second Friday. The figure reflects a 111.5% daily surge but also a steep 61% drop from its $3.9 million opening day haul.

Competition remained firm, with Wuthering Heights pulling in $4.6 million on Friday and GOAT earning $3.8 million, securing the top two positions in North America for the day.

Crime 101 Second Weekend Box Office Projection

Crime 101 debuted with $14.2 million over its first 3 days, ranking no 3 on the weekend charts. Financially, the film needs around $225 million to break even. Current trends indicate it may not come close to recovering its production costs.

Weekend projections indicate Crime 101 could bring in between $5.5 million and $6.5 million, marking a drop of 54% to 61%.

Crime 101 Rotten Tomatoes Score

Crime 101 has received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Both have rated the movie a solid 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Crime 101: Plot & Storyline

The film follows an elusive thief planning his last dance, who crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance broker at a turning point in her life. As their stories converge, a relentless detective pursues them in an attempt to stop a multi-million-dollar heist.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

