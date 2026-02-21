Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry’s latest crime thriller, Crime 101, has already outgrossed the worldwide total of Margot Robbie’s big box-office disaster from last year, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Directed by Bart Layton and based on Don Winslow’s 2020 novella of the same name, Crime 101 arrived in theaters last Friday alongside three other titles, including Margot Robbie’s steamy romance Wuthering Heights and Sony’s animated feature GOAT.

The crowded release frame immediately set the tone for a competitive weekend at the global box office.

Crime 101 Worldwide Box Office Performance So Far

The film’s strong reviews have not translated into ticket sales. According to Box Office Mojo, Crime 101 has earned $30.1 million worldwide against a $90 million production budget. In North America, the film collected $18.9 million from 3,161 theaters across its first 7 days. Overseas, it added $11.2 million from 26 international territories. These numbers, at this stage, place the film far behind the pace required for profitability.

Crime 101 Box Office Summary

North America – $18.9 million

International – $11.2 million

Total – $30.1 million

Competition has also played a major role in limiting its growth. Crime 101 entered the market against new releases like Wuthering Heights and GOAT, as well as strong holdovers like Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and The Housemaid. With multiple high-profile titles dividing the audience’s attention, the film’s screen space has been under pressure throughout the week.

Amazon MGM’s promotional strategy may have further affected the outcome. The studio has recently reduced aggressive theatrical marketing and appears more focused on long-term recovery through Prime Video performance. Such an approach can limit urgency among moviegoers during the crucial opening stretch, particularly for mid-budget thrillers.

Crime 101 Surpasses A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Worldwide

Even with a muted run, Crime 101 has comfortably surpassed Margot Robbie’s 2025 post-Barbie box office dud, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Directed by Kogonada, the film closed its global run at $22.3 million against a $45 million budget, including only $6.6 million earned domestically. Compared to that result, Crime 101 stands ahead worldwide.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Box Office Summary

North America – $6.6 million

International – $15.7 million

Total – $22.3 million

Reaching break-even remains a steep challenge for Crime 101, given its $90 million price tag. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie has regained lost ground in 2026. Wuthering Heights has crossed the $100 million mark worldwide in just one week, becoming the first film of the year to hit that milestone.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

