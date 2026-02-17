Despite earning an impressive 87% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7.2/10 user rating on IMDb, Chris Hemsworth’s latest release, Crime 101, hasn’t translated that acclaim into equally strong box office numbers yet. During the three-day weekend from February 13-15, the film opened to a respectable $14.2 million in North America but finished behind GOAT ($27.2 million) and Wuthering Heights ($32.8 million). A further $2.1 million on Monday brought its domestic total to $16.4 million.

Crime 101 Worldwide Earnings & 2026 Rank

At the global box office, Crime 101 has reached $28.3 million so far, placing it just outside the current top ten highest-grossing releases of 2026 (Rank 11), according to Box Office Mojo. Based on its reported $90 million production budget and the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule, the film is estimated to need around $225 million worldwide to break even theatrically.

At its current pace, that target looks challenging, and the movie will need strong legs in the coming weeks to improve prospects.

Crime 101 – Box Office Summary

North America: $16.4 million

International: $11.9 million

Worldwide: $28.3 million

With that context in mind, let’s take a look at the worldwide total that Crime 101 would need to break into Chris Hemsworth’s top 10 highest-grossing live-action films globally.

Chris Hemsworth’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Worldwide (Live-Action)

Avengers: Endgame (2019): $2.79 billion Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $2.05 billion The Avengers (2012): $1.52 billion Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): $1.40 billion Thor: Ragnarok (2017): $855.3 million Thor: Love and Thunder (2022): $760.9 million Thor: The Dark World (2013): $644.8 million Thor (2011): $449.3 million Snow White and the Huntsman (2012): $396.6 million Star Trek (2009): $385.7 million

Analysis

To enter Chris Hemsworth’s top 10 live-action grossers, Crime 101 would need to surpass $385.7 million worldwide (the lifetime total of Star Trek). With its current global haul at $28.3 million, the film still has to earn roughly $357 million to close that gap.

That’s a challenging climb. Even reaching its estimated $225 million break-even target would still leave it well short of Chris Hemsworth’s top-10 highest-grossing films. Unless the crime thriller shows very strong legs, this benchmark seems out of reach. That said, the film’s final box office verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

Crime 101 Plot

Directed by Bart Layton, the crime thriller follows a highly disciplined jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose well-planned heists along the 101 Freeway have baffled authorities. As he prepares for his most ambitious robbery, he crosses paths with an insurance broker (Halle Berry), while a seasoned detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in after identifying a pattern.

Crime 101 – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Iron Lung North America Box Office: Markiplier’s R-Rated Horror Scores $3.5M On Valentine’s Day Weekend, Targets $50M Finish

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News