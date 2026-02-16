Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights has crushed box office projections overseas, delivering the biggest weekend debut for a romance film post-COVID. Directed by Emerald Fennell, the adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel was released on Friday, February 13, across 78 international markets.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Wuthering Heights grossed $82 million worldwide in its opening weekend, against a $80 million budget. Domestically, it collected $40 million over the three-day frame, while internationally, it raked in an outstanding $42 million.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Summary

North America – $40 million

International – $42 million

Total – $82 million

The film has now set the record for the highest international opening for a romance film post-COVID. It surpassed the previous record held by It Ends With US, which had a $30 million global haul.

Top 4 Romantic Movies With The Highest International Weekend Debut Post-COVID:

Wuthering Heights – $42 million It Ends With Us – $30 million The Lost City – $20.4 million The Housemaid – $18.5 million

It has also become the highest-grossing female-led romance film worldwide post-COVID, again beating It Ends With Us ($80 million).

At the British box office, Wuthering Heights had a strong Valentine’s Day performance, scoring $4.5 million and marking Warner Bros’ biggest Saturday in the UK since Barbie. The film has reached $7.5 million in just two days in the UK.

Rotten Tomatoes Score

Both critics and audiences have responded positively to the film. Based on 227 reviews, the film holds a 64% Tomatometer score, and from more than 250 verified ratings, it has an 84% Popcornmeter score.

Wuthering Heights Plot & Cast

Set against the Yorkshire moors, the story follows the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, alongside Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

