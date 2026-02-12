Wuthering Heights Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie, Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, and Owen Cooper.

Director: Emerald Fennell

The cinematography and costume design are really impressive.

As pretty as the candy wrapper is, the candy itself, meaning characters and storytelling, feels quite stale.

If you want to see something pretty and shallow, then this is the film for you; there is nothing bad with that choice.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 136 Minutes.

Opening:

When Emerald Fennel broke into the cinema scene with Promising Young Woman, the title of the movie definitely applied also to its director, a young woman daring to take filmmaking into a new level, daring to deal with touchy subjects, and all of it under the stage of a fearless type of direction, but then Saltburn came, and now Wuthering Heights, showing that Fennell is more interesting in superficial things than going deeper to find her story, and while there is nothing wrong with this approach, it certainly serves as a recipe for disappointment.

Wuthering Heights Movie Review: Script Analysis

This is not the first time Wuthering Heights has been adapted for the big screen, or the small screen for that matter, it is one of the most classic gothic romance tales, and as such, it has captured the interests of audiences throughout the yes, especially the female audience, while at the same time, being a tale that manages to capture a sense of loneliness, revenge, and redemption that makes it universal, and the reason we are still talking about it today.

So, when Emerald Fennell informed us, an adaptation of Wuthering Heights would be her next project, we couldn’t be more excited, and yet, after the release of Saltburn the shadow of doubt started to creep, and with the release of the film, we can say, for sure, that Fennell is more of a shallow director, one that is focused on the visuals, and only in the superficial read of the stories she wants to tell. There is nothing awful about it; not all films should be deep or trying to be so, but when talking about adaptation, not being disappointing becomes hard, as many key elements end up missing from the story.

And so, sadly, this adaptation ends up losing a lot of the darkness that makes the original work such a famous work, Fennell transforms the nuances of the characters to such a degree that at times it feels like you are watching the perfect substitute for Twilight, in the sense that the relationships are there, but they are never fully explored, you just know these two lovers need to be together, and there is not much else to it.

Wuthering Heights Movie Review: Star Performance

The script and the direction might disappoint regarding its themes, but the performances are strong, especially Jacob Elordi, who has been proving how much of a stronger actor he is since his first days in Euphoria, and now basically is one of the most promising young actors working right, and as we speak, he is basically an Oscar nominated actor now, so there are definitely a lot of big things coming for him in the future.

Margot Robbie, who is also a producer, delivers a great performance as well, but her role is definitely the least interesting, as she is basically just swooning for most of the movie, and there is not much else on display, sad, but there is the way Fennell is making the film; and yet, this will definitely quench the thirst of a very specific audience.

Wuthering Heights Movie Review: Direction, Music

Fennell’s direction when it comes to story and themes is very weak, but she is outstanding at creating visual moments, and in this film, just like she did in Saltburn, there are a lot of scenes basically designed to be posted on social media, and it can be seen from the framing, to the colors and more, it is quite incredible, and a new type of filmmaking, for sure. Linus Sandgren is the real MVP here, as the cinematographer goes above and beyond, creating a truly gorgeous spectacle.

Costume designer Jacqueline Durran is the other real hero of the film, and she will probably win an Oscar for her work here in the next ceremony, as watching how crazy and beautiful the next costumes to appear on the screen becomes even more entertaining than the story being presented.

Wuthering Heights Movie Review: The Last Word

Emerald Fennell’s version of Wuthering Heights is shallow but fun, it is a visually striking film that really manages to impress in that front, and will please all the Twilight crowd, who has been missing something like this for the big screen in quite a while, and I’m sure Fennell could make an entire career out of doing films like that as there is certainly an audience for cotton candy out there. This version definitely lacks the nuance and depth that make the story a classic, but you can still have fun watching it.

Wuthering Heights Trailer

Wuthering Heights releases on 13 February 2026.

