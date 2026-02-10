February 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting month for cinephiles in the U.S. The theatrical calendar has already delivered a diverse slate of releases, from Luc Besson’s Gothic romantic fantasy Dracula and the romantic drama Pillion to the acclaimed Iraqi film The President’s Cake. Still to be released on the big screen are high-profile titles like Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101 and Glen Powell’s How to Make a Killing.

Also among the eagerly anticipated releases is Emerald Fennell’s steamy romantic drama Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, which is set to hit American theaters on February 13, 2026. Ahead of its release, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score has now been revealed. Here’s how critics have responded, and how the film stacks up against Margot Robbie’s last five movies.

Wuthering Heights vs. Margot Robbie’s Last Five Films – Rotten Tomatoes Score Comparison

At the time of writing, Wuthering Heights holds a 70% critics’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Now, let’s see how the last five films starring Margot Robbie have performed with critics on the platform:

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (2025): 37%

Barbie (2023): 88%

Asteroid City (2023): 76%

Babylon (2022): 57%

Amsterdam (2022): 31%

With a 70% Rotten Tomatoes score, Wuthering Heights ranks among the upper-middle range of Margot Robbie’s recent filmography in terms of critical reception. While it doesn’t reach the critical acclaim of Barbie (88%) or Asteroid City (76%), it clearly outperforms the other three titles: Babylon, Amsterdam, and A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Wuthering Heights’ RT score indicates a largely positive critical response, positioning Emerald Fennell’s adaptation as a solid performer with critics, but not among her most celebrated films.

What’s Wuthering Heights All About?

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

