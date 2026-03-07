The first teaser of the highly anticipated Lanterns was just released, taking the whole world by shock. We are introduced to two new Green Lanterns in the now James Gunn-led DCU. However, the teaser gave away a lot of easter eggs that you might have missed. Well, worry not, as we are here to have you covered. These are the easter eggs spotted in the recently released Lanterns teaser.

In case you don’t know, the series in question stars two big names from the Hollywood film industry, Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre. Without any further delay, let’s hop onto a ride that will take you further into space adventures.

Eater Eggs You Might Have Missed In DCU’s Lanterns Teaser

A Totally New Character

The first teaser of Lanterns showed a town meeting where a female Sheriff is spotted. This is Sheriff Carrie Kane, played by Kelly Macdonald. Reports suggest that this is one character that has not been in the pages of Detective Comics. Interestingly, her last name, Kane, is a tribute to the creator of Hal Jordan’s Gil Kane.

Not much has been revealed about the character of Carrie Kane, besides her being a sheriff of the untitled town.

Squirrel Green Lantern

Toward the end of the Latners’ teaser, we hear Hal Jordan, played by Chandler, stating that he has met a Green Lantern who is a squirrel. For those who are not familiar with the Green Lantern comics, this character could either be B’dg or Ch’p.

It should be noted that these are the two fan favorite Green Lanterns who are large squirrels. Other Green Lanterns who are animals in the comics are Tomar-Re, a humanoid bird-like alien, Kilowog, and others.

An Alien Antagonist?

We hear Hal Jordan tell John Stewart that something is not right in the town they visit. The teaser also shows a huge ground being destroyed by some sort of asteroid. This could either mean another Green Lantern landing, or maybe the worst, it could be Sinestro. For those unversed, Sinestro is the bearer of the Yellow ring. He is a Yellow Lantern, who represents fear.

Tensions Between Lanterns

During a sequence in the Lanterns teaser, we also see tension being spawned between Hal Jordan and John Stewart. It is obvious that Hal Jordan has been teasing and testing Stewart, but that’s who he is. Moreover, at one moment, we hear John Stewart tell Hal Jordan that he is a better Green Lantern than Jordan is.

Hal Joran Is Hiding A Big Secret (Theory)

Coming to the end of the article, we have a theory for you that will definitely blow your mind. It may seem that an antagonist has not been revealed in the teaser, but the villain has been all along.

Hal Jordan is an arrogant character. He is, in fact, overconfident about being the Green Lantern and overly obsessed with the ring per comics and previous animated entries. Interestingly, Jordan even tells Stewart that he is not ready to wear the ring, even after two months of training.

Those who have been dedicatedly following the Green Lantern comic or even the Justice League would know that John Stewart is a much more serious and mature Green Lantern than Hal Jordan. This could mean only one thing. Jordan doesn’t want Stewart to know his true worth. In fact, Hal Jordan is the actual villain of the story.

While the teaser doesn’t exactly define any comic book arc, it is highly possible that some plot points may have been picked from Green Lantern: Beware My Power, where Hal Jordan becomes an overpowered being and is the main antagonist.

Lanterns will premiere this August on HBO and HBO Max.

Lanterns Official Teaser:

