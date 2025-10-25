Spider-Man is one of the most popular and loved Marvel superheroes. Fans have witnessed the character brought to life by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and now Tom Holland, who is carrying forward that legacy. They all have their separate fanbases, but the current DCU co-head, James Gunn, once revealed which actor is the best Spidey ever. He even compared this actor to Robert Downey Jr and Heath Ledger. Keep scrolling for more.

Downey’s casting as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, changed his fate and laid the foundation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Similarly, Ledger’s Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight earned him a posthumous Oscar and set a benchmark for future actors who played the DC villain after him. Hence, being compared to Downey and Ledger is an actual achievement.

When James Gunn hailed Tom Holland as the best Spider-Man, comparing him to Robert Downey Jr and Heath Ledger

Before taking charge of DC along with Peter Safran, James Gunn was part of the MCU. He directed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. A few years ago, social media argued over the casting of Tom Holland as the MCU’s Spider-Man. Amid the chaos, Gunn took to his Twitter handle [now X], as per the Independent’s report, to praise Holland’s casting as Peter Parker.

The Superman director wrote, “I think Tom Holland is the best Spidey/Peter Parker ever by a country mile. It’s his own thing. He is to Spidey as Downey is to Iron Man, Ledger was to the Joker, Pratt is to Star-Lord.” To emphasize that his role at Marvel didn’t influence his praise, he tweeted that he wasn’t required to endorse a Marvel movie if he didn’t like it. He wrote, “If I don’t like a Marvel movie (or any modern movie), I just say nothing.”

About Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Tom made his debut as the new Spider-Man in Sony-MCU’s shared universe with Captain America: Civil War. After that, he appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The actor has three solo films, and a fourth film is in the making. According to reports, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to be released in July 2026.

On the professional front, James Gunn directed Superman, which was released in July this year, marking the launch of the new DCU. It is the third-highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office and the seventh-highest-grossing worldwide, collecting $615.9 million in its theatrical run worldwide.

