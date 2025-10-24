Halloween is nearly here! In the coming week, on the 31st of October, most of you might be going out for trick-or-treating if you have children. But for those who don’t want to go out, or don’t have kids to go out with, what are your plans? Maybe you’ll attend a party with friends or go on a date with your significant other.

But what if you don’t want to do any of that? What if you just want to stay home and chill, either with your special someone or alone? To help you figure that out, we’ve created a list of 7 horror films on Netflix that are perfect to enjoy this Halloween night!

7. No One Gets Out Alive (2021)

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT Score : 68%

: 68% Director: Santiago Menghini

Plot: An undocumented immigrant, currently living in the US, works under-the-table jobs while searching for an affordable place to stay. She eventually finds a room in a run-down boarding house, but the place is nothing like she expected. Strange and supernatural occurrences, as well as possible hauntings, begin to unfold. What lies within that place, and will it harm the protagonist?

6. The Babysitter (2017)

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT Score : 70%

: 70% Director: McG

Plot: A teen black comedy horror slasher that follows a twelve-year-old boy whose parents hire a babysitter for the night. What seems like a normal evening quickly turns sinister when he discovers that the babysitter is part of a satanic cult. She invites her friends over, and together they begin a human sacrifice ritual. The boy secretly watches the horrifying scene from the stairs, only to realize that he is the next intended victim. But the cult is in for a surprise; this boy is far tougher than they ever imagined.

5. The Perfection (2018)

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT Score : 71%

: 71% Director: Richard Shepard

Plot: A psychological horror thriller in which the protagonist, a talented cellist, leaves a music academy to care for her dying mother. Upon her return, she forms a bond with her former mentor’s new star pupil. However, during a trip to China, the protagonist becomes violently ill. There is something more at play, connected to the pasts of both women at the academy.

4. Creep (2015)

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT Score : 91%

: 91% Director: Patrick Brice

Plot: Creep is a found-footage horror thriller in which a videographer is hired by a dying man who wants to make a video diary for his unborn child before he dies. The videographer travels to a remote cabin in the woods to meet him and spends the day filming. However, when night falls and the videographer is about to leave, the man insists that he stay.

3. Deadstream (2022)

Streaming On : Netflix, Amazon Video, AMC+ (US)

: Netflix, Amazon Video, AMC+ (US) RT Score : 92%

: 92% Director: Vanessa Winter, Joseph Winter

Plot: Deadstream is a found-footage horror thriller about an adventurous daredevil vlogger who spends the night in a haunted mansion where several people have died before. The film is presented as a live stream of the events that unfold that night.

2. Cam (2018)

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT Score : 93%

: 93% Director: Daniel Goldhaber

Plot: A psychological horror thriller about a cam girl whose online identity is stolen by a doppelganger. She is locked out of her account, and the imposter has taken it over. The administrators of the site do not believe her, as the imposter looks, sounds, and acts exactly like the protagonist.

1. His House (2020)

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT Score : 100%

: 100% Director: Remi Weekes

Plot: A couple from war-torn South Sudan is seeking asylum in the UK. When their journey began, they had a daughter, but they lost her along the way. They have now been granted temporary asylum, and the government has arranged a house for them on the outskirts of London. The building is run-down, and they cannot move from it for now. However, the house holds something dark and dangerous.

