HBO is bringing back the world of Stephen King’s It with a chilling new prequel titled It: Welcome to Derry, premiering this Saturday, October 26, 2025, at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max. The series returns to the cursed town of Derry, Maine, long before the Losers Club, to uncover how the horror began.
It: Welcome To Derry – Story & Cast
The story unfolds in 1962, long before the Losers Club ever faced the creature. It follows the grandfather of Mike Hanlon, the character played by Chosen Jacobs and Isaiah Mustafa in the earlier movies. Through his eyes, the series peels back the town’s dark history, tracing how Pennywise’s evil took root and why Derry became a breeding ground for horror.
Alongside Skarsgård, the cast includes Taylour Paige, James Remar, Jovan Adepo, Rudy Mancuso, Chris Chalk, Stephen Rider, and Madeleine Stowe. The show blends familiar faces with new ones as it builds on Stephen King’s universe, exploring how the terror that haunted generations began.
It: Welcome To Derry Episode Schedule On HBO & HBO Max
The first season of Welcome to Derry will have eight episodes, airing weekly every Sunday after the premiere, per Gamesradar.
- Episode 1: October 26, 2025
- Episode 2: November 2, 2025
- Episode 3: November 9, 2025
- Episode 4: November 16, 2025
- Episode 5: November 23, 2025
- Episode 6: November 30, 2025
- Episode 7: December 7, 2025
- Episode 8 (Finale): December 14, 2025
Internationally, It: Welcome to Derry will be available on Sky and NOW in the UK, as well as on Jio Hotstar in India.
