HBO is bringing back the world of Stephen King’s It with a chilling new prequel titled It: Welcome to Derry, premiering this Saturday, October 26, 2025, at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max. The series returns to the cursed town of Derry, Maine, long before the Losers Club, to uncover how the horror began.

It: Welcome To Derry – Story & Cast

Advertisement

The story unfolds in 1962, long before the Losers Club ever faced the creature. It follows the grandfather of Mike Hanlon, the character played by Chosen Jacobs and Isaiah Mustafa in the earlier movies. Through his eyes, the series peels back the town’s dark history, tracing how Pennywise’s evil took root and why Derry became a breeding ground for horror.

Alongside Skarsgård, the cast includes Taylour Paige, James Remar, Jovan Adepo, Rudy Mancuso, Chris Chalk, Stephen Rider, and Madeleine Stowe. The show blends familiar faces with new ones as it builds on Stephen King’s universe, exploring how the terror that haunted generations began.

It: Welcome To Derry Episode Schedule On HBO & HBO Max

The first season of Welcome to Derry will have eight episodes, airing weekly every Sunday after the premiere, per Gamesradar.

Episode 1 : October 26, 2025

: October 26, 2025 Episode 2 : November 2, 2025

: November 2, 2025 Episode 3 : November 9, 2025

: November 9, 2025 Episode 4 : November 16, 2025

: November 16, 2025 Episode 5 : November 23, 2025

: November 23, 2025 Episode 6 : November 30, 2025

: November 30, 2025 Episode 7 : December 7, 2025

: December 7, 2025 Episode 8 (Finale): December 14, 2025

Internationally, It: Welcome to Derry will be available on Sky and NOW in the UK, as well as on Jio Hotstar in India.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: This New Haunted Series On HBO Max Is The Perfect Spooky Binge For Halloween

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News