HBO’s It: Welcome to Derry is off to a strong start with critics giving the prequel series, adapted from Stephen King‘s novel a solid welcome. The early reviews have landed the show an 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 42 critics, earning it a “Certified Fresh” label. The number places it just below Andy Muschietti’s 2017 It, which scored 85%, but well ahead of It Chapter Two at 62% and the 1990 miniseries, which stands at 67%.

It: Welcome To Derry – Storyline & Cast

The new show is set in 1962, twenty-seven years before the events of the 2017 film, following a couple and their son who move to Derry, Maine, as a boy mysteriously vanishes. From there, the familiar, strange, and disturbing events begin to unfold in the town.

Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Clara Stack, Amanda Christine, and Mikkal Karim-Fidler star, with Bill Skarsgård returning as Pennywise the Clown. The show premieres on October 26 on HBO, running for eight episodes through mid-December.

Critics Praise It: Welcome To Derry

The critics are calling It: Welcome to Derry a worthy continuation for fans of Muschietti’s earlier It films. Many describe it as packed with the same blend of supernatural dread and spectacle that made the franchise a hit.

However, some reviewers have pointed out pacing issues, saying the story might stretch itself too thin for an eight-episode season. Others argue it could have worked better as a shorter prequel film. Still, the overall response leans positive, and many highlight the bold choices in its early episodes and the convincing performances, especially from the younger cast.

Where Does Welcome To Derry Stand In Rotten Tomatoes Among Other Stephen King Adaptations?

The series currently stands as the second-highest-rated adaptation of an It novel to date and fits comfortably among recent Stephen King screen projects. The Long Walk scored 89%, The Monkey earned 77%, The Institute stands at 64%, and The Life of Chuck got 80%. It’s a slightly slower start than HBO’s 2020 adaptation of The Outsider, which holds a 91% critic score, but the response so far suggests that Welcome to Derry could climb higher once more viewers sink their teeth into it.

