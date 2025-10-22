Wednesday, season 2, has been on Netflix’s weekly top 10 list for eleven consecutive weeks. Although it lost its #1 crown, the Jenna Ortega-led series has gained a spot in Netflix’s top 5 most-watched shows ever. Its predecessor is ruling the top spot in this all-time list of the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Like most popular Netflix shows, the series was released in two parts. The scale went up in season 2, as Lady Gaga appeared as Rosaline Rotwood, a former professor at Nevermore Academy. Her character is introduced in the episode Woe Thyself, and despite the limited screen time, her cameo gained popularity on social media.

Wednesday Season 2 OTT verdict week 11

In Wednesday, season 2, fans get a closer look at Wednesday and her mother, Morticia’s, relationship. Emotions played a significant role this season, ruling Netflix’s weekly top 10 chart for weeks. However, on week 11, season 2 remained at #10 in the weekly top 10, and according to Netflix data for the week of October 13-19, it gained 1.9 million views. The show has been watched for 14.4 million hours on Netflix in its 11th week of streaming.

It is still included in Netflix’s weekly top 10 list in multiple countries, including India and Pakistan. However, season 2 of the series has been dropped to #10 for the past two weeks.

Breaks into Netflix’s top 5 most-watched shows ever

Last week, in its 10th week of streaming, Wednesday season 2 had beaten Bridgerton Season 3’s viewership to become Netflix’s 7th most-watched show ever. In the 11th week of streaming, the series has jumped two spots above and become the 5th most-watched Netflix series ever with 114.1 million views. Jenna Ortega’s show surpassed The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton Season 1’s viewership to achieve the 5th rank in the all-time top 10 list. With the spooky season upon us, people might take an interest in the show and break into the top 3.

Check out the all-time top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix.

1. Wednesday Season 1: 252.1 million views

2. Adolescence: 142.6 million views

3. Stranger Things 4: 140.7 million views

4. Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: 115.6 million views

5. Wednesday Season 2: 114.1 million views

6. Bridgerton Season 1: 113.3 million views

7. The Queen’s Gambit: 112.8 million views

8. Bridgerton Season 3: 106.0 million views

9. The Night Agent Season 1: 98.2 million views

10. Fool Me Once: 98.2 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

