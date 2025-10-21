The previous episode of General Hospital featured Nina and Willow’s arraignment taking a shocking turn. Brook Lynn hosted a tea party. Jordan put the pieces together, while Michael made a bold statement. And then, last but not least, Carly gave Brennan an out regarding Josslyn and WSB.

The drama, the secrets, the feuds, the alibis, the blame, the suspicions, and more are about to get more interesting. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 21, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Tracy’s war with Ronnie escalating. The entry of Monica’s sister after she died was a surprise for the Quartermaine family, but especially for Tracy. She was suspicious of Ronnie from the very start and is going all out in her attempt to expose her as a con.

Especially with Monica’s will giving the mansion to Ronnie. The tension is high, and Tracy is not happy about the inheritance. She wants to prove that the woman is a fraud, and Brook Lynn’s tea party is the place where their feud gets deeper. How far will the fight between the two matriarchs go?

Up next, Portia vents to Isaiah. What could the topic of the chat be? Ever since the two got intimate, they have become closer than ever. Sharing things with each other and the fact that Isaiah might be the father of the child Portia is pregnant with. When will she find out the truth about it?

Meanwhile, Kai apologizes to Curtis. Is this about the mess he created by giving intel to Drew about Curtis? Is he apologetic about not seeing Drew’s true colors earlier? Will Curtis forgive Kai? What does this mean for Kai and Trina’s romance? On the other hand, Alexis receives a tempting offer.

What could this be about, and will she take up this opportunity? Especially now that she is working with her daughter Ava and her on-and-off rival Ava? Lastly, Lucas debates with Lulu. What could they be conversing about, and will they reach a logical conclusion during their chat? Stay tuned.

