In the previous week, General Hospital featured Willow and Nina being arrested for the attempted murder of Drew despite the two of them claiming innocence. Tracy continued to be suspicious of Ronnie and her motives. On the other hand, Jason told Carly the truth about Brennan and Josslyn.

The drama, the shock, the betrayals, the plotting, the feuds, the secrets, and more are coming to the surface. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 20, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 20, 2025

The first episode of the week features Nina and Willow’s arraignment taking a shocking turn. The two were arrested for murdering Drew by shooting him, and the drama is about to get real serious. And it seems things are about to get surprising. Will Nina take the plea deal as Nathan is suggesting to her?

Or is she going to stick to her guns? Up next, Brook Lynn hosts a party. She even invited Ronnie for the same. How exactly will this get-together fare? Is some drama on the cards? When Jordan puts the pieces together, will she be able to figure out what’s happening? Especially with Drew?

Elsewhere, Michael makes a bold statement. He has been making moves in silence, and Dante even confronted him about it. He thinks Michael tried to set Willow up for Drew’s shooting. What bold statement is he going to make now? Is Michael actually setting her up, or is this something else?

And then lastly, Carly gives Jack an out. She now knows the truth about what he has been hiding, how he works for the WSB, and how he recruited her daughter Josslyn into the organization behind her back. Carly was too furious when Jason told her about what Brennan had been hiding from her.

And now he is back from his trip to meet Valentin, Carly is ready to confront her boyfriend. She is angry and feels betrayed that he hid not only details about himself but also recruited her daughter into her dangerous profession without asking or even informing her about it. But she gives him an out.

Will Brennan take it and confess himself, or will Carly have to spell it out for him? What does this mean for their romance and their relationship? Is this the end of it, or will they manage to fix things before it’s too late?

