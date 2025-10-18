The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly doing some digging after finding out what Brennan and Josslyn have been hiding. Britt asked for a favor while Nathan questioned Dante about the case. Brook Lynn was left feeling uneasy. And last but not least, Anna sought out Brennan.

From tiffs and feuds to legal actions and surprising visitors, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 20, 2025

The first episode of the week features Nina and Willow’s arraignment taking a shocking turn. Brook Lynn hosts a party, but how will it fare? Jordan puts the pieces together while Michael makes a bold statement. Is this going to change the Drew shooting case? Then there’s Carly, who gives Jack an out.

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tracy’s war with Ronnie escalates. How far will she go to expose her? On the other hand, Portia vents to Isaiah. Is this about her pregnancy? Kai apologizes to Curtis while Alexis receives a tempting offer. Will she accept it or refuse the opportunity? And then there’s Lucas, who debates with Lulu.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Valentin gets an unexpected visitor. Is it going to be Charlotte or someone else? Brennan meets Josslyn while Carly is given food for thought. When Emma and Gio make a plan, will it work? Elsewhere, Tracy defends herself.

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Kristina does some digging. Is this in regard to Ric? Or her alliance with Ava and Alexis? Willow meets with her new attorney. Who is it going to be? Cody meets his new boss while Drew threatens legal action. How many people will he blackmail? When Chase is taken aback, what’s in store?

Friday, October 24, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Jason offering support. But to whom? Is it Britt? Or maybe Carly? Lulu and Nathan reconnect. How is this catch-up going to go? Brook Lynn gets bittersweet news. Is this about Gio? Michael escalates his plan. Will it work or fail? Drew finds a potential ally. Who is it? To find out, keep watching General Hospital!

