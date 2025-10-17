Religion and artificial intelligence make quite a unique combination, right? In the case of Mrs. Davis, a comedy sci-fi adventure thriller miniseries, that is exactly what we get: a nun, with the help of an AI, sets out on a quest for the Holy Grail. The series, created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, consists of eight episodes, each running approximately 50 to 60 minutes. The best part is that there is no cliffhanger; the story wraps up neatly in a single season, making it a perfect no-strings-attached binge-watch.

Mrs. Davis – Plot

The protagonist, a nun, occasionally travels around exposing magicians who use deceptive tricks to swindle people out of their money, all under the instructions of a mysterious figure who operates from a diner. In this world, artificial intelligence is omnipresent and affects almost everyone’s life, for better or for worse. Nearly everyone has a Bluetooth earpiece through which they constantly communicate with an AI called Mrs. Davis.

Mrs. Davis wants our protagonist to go on a quest to find the Holy Grail. However, there is a problem: the nun dislikes the AI and does not want to communicate with it. There is also a radical group determined to destroy Mrs. Davis, and our nun has a personal history with one of its members. So, she sets out on a journey filled with conspiracies, self-doubt, and secret organizations determined to end the AI forever by finding the Holy Grail.

Mrs. Davis – Where To Watch?

Mrs. Davis is available on Peacock in the US, but is not currently available in India.

Why Mrs. Davis Works So Well

Mrs. Davis holds an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and 81% on the Popcornmeter, showing that the series is generally well-liked. It features fantastical concepts backed by strong performances. Starting with the protagonist, Betty Gilpin as Simone, the nun, is perfectly cast; she’s charming, witty, and knows exactly when to evoke the right emotions.

Jake McDorman as Preston Wiley, who aids Simone in her journey and is also part of the organization that wants to destroy Mrs. Davis, shares great chemistry with Betty Gilpin. Their destinies have been intertwined since childhood in the series.

The biggest strength of the series is that Simone, the protagonist, is not a one-dimensional character. She has depth, undergoes change, and has a well-developed backstory that traces back to her childhood. The series explores themes of fate and free will. Beyond the main storyline, several side quests have a real impact on the narrative. Chris Diamantopoulos, as the muscle-headed JQ, provides much of the comic relief.

