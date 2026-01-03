The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Leo and Javi’s wedding day. Gwen became frustrated while Kayla surprised Steve with a romantic moment. Lastly, Alex gave Stephanie a late Christmas gift as they spent time together.

From surprising returns and big challenges to face-offs and miracles, the audience has plenty to look forward to in the upcoming week’s episodes of Days of Our Lives, when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 5, 2026

The first episode of the week features Leo and Javi facing a life-altering challenge. Is this due to Dimitri’s return? Gwen finds herself in hot water. What has happened? Is this related to EJ?

On the other hand, Julie advises Jeremy. But will he listen? Holly surprises Tate as Sarah rings in the New Year with Brady.

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Up next, Abe and Paulina receive a New Year’s miracle. Is this related to Theo’s health? Marlena gets Leo to open up. What is haunting him? Is this about Dimitri’s comeback? Lastly, Dimitri faces off with Gwen, but how will it fare?

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

In Wednesday’s episode, Kate gives Bonnie some bad news. How will she react to it? On the other hand, Alex puts his foot down with Xander. What has he done to face this wrath?

Elsewhere, Rafe and Jada brainstorm. Is this about some new case? When Kristen makes a difficult decision, is this about Rachel wanting to confess that she shot EJ?

Thursday, January 8, 2026

On Thursday, Kristen makes a proposal to Rafe. Is this about Rachel’s protection and safety? Theo grapples with the reality of being a DiMera. Is this going to bring him some renewed trauma? On the other hand, Stephanie explodes at Alex. Elsewhere, Belle and Chad agree to help each other move on, and Philip and Gabi make plans.

Friday, January 9, 2026

The last episode of the week features Chanel standing her ground with Johnny. How will he react to it? Elsewhere, Sarah opens up to Maggie. Is this about her closeness with Brady? Xander lashes out at Brady. Is he getting jealous? Leo proves his love for Javi. Lastly, Dimitri gets the upper hand on Gwen.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Finale Release: Reported Release Windows For Parts 2 & 3 Hint At A Long Wait

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News