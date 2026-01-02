Demon Slayer sits at a strange and tempting point in its journey right now, with fans feeling excitement and unease at the same time. The popular anime’s Infinity Castle arc promises the final stretch of this saga, the stretch everyone has been waiting to see. Now, the latest updates surrounding the next movies carry weight because they determine how long this story remains part of everyday anime talk before the curtain finally falls.

Infinity Castle Parts Two & Three Get Release Windows

According to The Guardian report, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle parts 2 and 3 are lined up for release in 2027 and 2029. However, there is no official confirmation. The gap lands hard for anyone following the story closely, even if earlier speculation had already floated these same windows.

Crunchyroll Confirms that ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc’ will Officially End in 2029. (via: @Guardian) pic.twitter.com/rGE81VfNGM — Anime TV (@AniTVOfficial) January 1, 2026

Demon Slayer Box Office Power Keeps Expectations High

The wait may feel frustrating, yet it also mirrors the confidence behind the series. The first Infinity Castle movie delivered massive results, surpassing even Mugen Train at the box office, while anime films continue to gain ground with global audiences. Success on this scale gives the creators room to pace the conclusion carefully, allowing viewers time to build anticipation rather than rush through the closing chapters.

Final Battles Still Waiting To Be Told

Story-wise, plenty remains on the table, as roughly a quarter of the manga still awaits adaptation, and Infinity Castle has already lined up several personal rivalries. The larger goal of ending Muzan Kibutsuji hangs over everything, while Kanao steps toward her confrontation with Doma alongside a surprise ally, pushing the tension forward.

That took half a year to get out. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, HD out now…pic.twitter.com/6oU1cpCtUT — Cinephly (@saichndra) December 29, 2025

However, questions linger around how the remaining movies will handle pacing and structure. It remains unclear if the final arc will be compressed to reach the end faster or if plans extend further into the Sunrise Countdown Arc. Besides, major battles against upper ranks, such as Kokushibo and Nakime, still await, each carrying emotional weight and hard-earned closure. In the end, Demon Slayer fans face a long road before Infinity Castle fully unravels.

