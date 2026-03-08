Vishal Bhardwaj’s Valentine’s Day 2026 release O’Romeo emerged as his highest-grossing film, but it’s unfortunately not a success. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the romantic action thriller witnessed limited growth on the fourth Saturday. Is the buzz around Dhurandhar 2 impacting its run? Scroll below for a detailed day 23 report!

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 23

According to estimates, O’Romeo earned 70 lakh on day 23. It witnessed only a 40% jump, compared to 50 lakh garnered on the fourth Saturday. There was scope for growth as there’s no other competition apart from The Kerala Story 2. But footfall has been limited due to mixed reviews.

The overall collection in India has reached 79.97 crore* net. Shahid Kapoor starrer was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore. In 23 days, only 61% of the estimated investments have been recovered. The safe zone is now out of reach for the romantic action thriller.

Check out the revised week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Week 2 – 19.61 crore *

* Week 3 – 6.62 crore *

* Day 22 – 50 lakh *

* Day 27 – 70 lakh*

Total – 79.97 crore*

Dhurandhar 2 steals the thunder?

Bollywood buffs are gearing up for the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. The advance booking for the paid previews has commenced, and its major success is all the industry is talking about. Ranveer Singh starrer is indeed stealing the thunder of all ongoing releases. The current situation may also lead to the sooner-than-expected exit of Shahid Kapoor starrer from theatres.

O’Romeo Box Office Day 23 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 79.97 crore*

Budget recovery: 61%

India gross: 94.36 crore

Overseas gross: 24.75 crore

Worldwide gross: 119.11 crore*

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

