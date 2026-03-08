The much-awaited moment is here. Bollywood has finally witnessed its second success in 2026 after Border 2. Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer The Kerala Story 2 has recovered its complete budget and entered the safe zone. Scroll below for a detailed day 9 report.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

Along with Hindi, Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial is now also running in the Telugu belt. According to Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2 added 3.85 crore to the kitty on day 9, all languages included. There’s little competition at the ticket windows, and the Hindi drama is benefiting from it.

The cumulative total in India has reached 29.5 crore net. It is chasing the domestic lifetime of Ikkis (36.25 crore) to become the 4th-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 34.81 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Day 8 – 2.75 crore

Day 9 – 3.85 crore

Total – 29.5 crore

The Kerala Story 2 is officially a success!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah‘s production was made on a reported budget of 28 crore. In just 9 days, it has recovered its entire budget and earned the success tag at the Indian box office. However, in order to gain the hit verdict, it must earn double its investment, which is 56 crore. With the arrival of Dhurandhar 2 in the next 10 days, that may be a challenging feat.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, The Kerala Story 2 has gained returns of 1.5 crore, which is about 5% in profit percentage.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 29.5 crore

India gross: 34.81 crore

Verdict: Plus

