Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is well known for delivering iconic and indelible films that still resonate with the audience. He, who is a renowned director and producer in Hindi cinema, has helmed some of Bollywood’s biggest hits and is now set to back another gripping project. Shah’s next film is Governor, and it stars versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film is touted as a political thriller and is reportedly set to go on floors in August 2025.

The film is allegedly inspired by the life of a real former governor of a state. This marks Manoj Bajpayee’s first collaboration with Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Most details of the film are kept under wraps. However, an insider has revealed, “The movie is based on the life of a former Governor, who passed away last year. As the paperwork is currently in process, the makers are being hush-hush about the inspiration. Manoj and Chinmay will kick off the shoot in August, with a 40-day schedule across Mumbai and two other cities.”

Governor is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-producer Aashin A. Shah. Shah developed the concept before bringing Suvendu Bhattacharjee, Saurabh Bharat, and Ravi Asrani on board to craft the script. The first-ever collaboration between Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Manoj Bajpayee has already sparked significant buzz. With Shah’s sharp directorial vision and Bajpayee’s powerhouse performance, Governor is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated projects yet.

Besides Governor, Vipul Amrutlal Shah also directs a gripping heist thriller headlined by the powerhouse duo Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah. Sunshine Pictures and Jio Studios produced the film, which promises high-stakes drama and intense performances. Hisaab is scheduled to hit theaters at the end of 2025.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Athiya Shetty Stepped Away From Bollywood? Father Suniel Shetty Spills Beans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News