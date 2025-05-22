In a shocking revelation, Suniel Shetty has admitted that his daughter and actress Athiya Shetty has officially given up on films. The Hera Pheri actor spoke out in a recent interview and disclosed that Athiya came to this conclusion after thoroughly contemplating what she really desired in life. With only a handful of films to her credit, the actress has now diverted her attention from Bollywood to her personal life.

Athiya, who had debuted big in 2015 with Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi, was once regarded as one of the most promising freshers in the industry. But after being seen in movies such as Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor, she stepped away from acting for a very long time. Fans continued speculating about her return, but now that hope has been buried.

What Suniel Shetty Said About His Daughter’s Decision

Speaking to Zoom, Suniel Shetty shared that Athiya came to him one day and said she no longer wanted to work in films. The actor shared, “She said, ‘Baba, I don’t want to,’ and she just left. And that’s what I salute her for saying, ‘I’m not interested. I don’t want to do films.’ After Motichoor Chaknachoor, a lot came her way. ‘But I don’t want to. I’m comfortable, you know?”

He added that Athiya had many offers after her last film, but she chose not to accept any of them. According to Suniel, she wanted to follow her heart and not continue in films just for the sake of it. Suniel added, “And today, she’s got the best role of her life. You know, she’s working in the best film, and that is the life, the role of her mother, and she’s loving it.”

Athiya Is Focusing on Family Life

Athiya Shetty is now married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The couple welcomed their baby daughter, Evaarah, in March this year. Suniel shared that Athiya is enjoying motherhood and is completely focused on her new life as a mother.

Although she has left the film industry, Athiya Shetty continues to stay in the public eye through social media and fashion appearances. Her graceful style and calm presence still earn her love from fans. While her acting journey may have ended, Athiya seems happy and content in this new phase of her life.

