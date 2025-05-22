Pan-India superstar Jr NTR responded to the overwhelming appreciation he has received from fans across the country for his War 2 avatar following the release of the movie’s teaser on his birthday.

Dubbed lovingly as “Man of the Masses,” NTR showcased his monstrous popularity across India with the War 2 teaser. His super-spy act, alongside Hrithik Roshan, in the highly-awaited YRF Spy Universe franchise film broke the internet and sent fans into a frenzy.

What Jr. NTR Say About The Overwhelming Response To His War 2 Avatar?

NTR was left overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support coming his way for War 2. He said, “It is truly a blessing to be an actor because you get to experience so much unconditional love from people. It is a very precious and a rare feeling and I’m really lucky to be receiving the same for War 2.”

“This YRF Spy Universe film presents me in an all new avatar which I had a lot of fun portraying and I’m overwhelmed with the positivity and the love coming in from every quarter of the country,” the actor continued. Jr. NTR also revealed he is thrilled to witness the unanimously positive response to WAR 2 after giving every drop of emotion and energy he had within himself for the big-screen entertainer.

What Did Jr. NTR Share About His War 2 Character?

Speaking about his role in the upcoming YRF Spy-Universe film, NTR shared, “This character is extremely special to me. When you give so much emotion, so much intensity and energy to your role, it is all the more exciting to see this kind of response from my fans, from people who love to see good cinema on the big screen.”

He further added, “YRF Spy Universe has always created new cinematic and box office benchmarks and I’m really happy to see the start of our campaign making this huge a mark on people. Can’t wait to see the madness unfold in theatres from August 14th.”

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It will be released on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

You can check out the teaser of War 2 below:

