And the wait is finally over! The makers of War 2, which also marks the 6th film in the YRF spy universe have finally released the teaser of the same. The occasion was all the more special since today (May 20) marks the birthday of Jr NTR who will be making his Bollywood debut with the film. Here is taking a look at the teaser review of the film.

War 2 Teaser Review

Talking about War 2’s teaser, the film hints at an epic showdown between Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir and Jr NTR’s character who promises to become his most deadly foe. The teaser begins with NTR’s character calling Kabir India’s best soldier and the best agent of RAW. But he soon adds that Kabir will not be any of these things soon.

What follows is both Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir and Jr NTR’s character gearing up to lock horns with each other. Apart from the deadly and fiery swag of the two superstars, what stands out in the War 2 teaser is the background score, action sequences and the cinematography. The scale looks befitting for a YRF spy universe biggie.

We also see a glimpse of Kiara Advani’s sensual avatar in a bright yellow bikini. She also shares a scintillating chemistry with Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir in one of the scenes. The locations coupled with the stunts also give you the much-needed adrenaline. By the looks of it, some action sequences are shot in snow-capped locales. Watch out for the intense showdown between the duo in the end which will leave you pumped up for more.

About The Film

War 2 has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Ashutosh Rana in the lead role. The film is slated to release on August 14, 2025.

Take A Look At The War 2 Teaser

