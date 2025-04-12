There’s something magnetic about stories of Bollywood legacies, especially when the star-kid in question carves his own path. Hrithik Roshan’s entry into cinema is often seen as a well-scripted launch backed by a successful father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. But the truth, as Hrithik recently revealed, has more grit and self-doubt than fairy tale.

While on his ongoing US tour, Hrithik attended a fan meet-and-greet in New Jersey hosted by Sophie Choudry. In a candid moment, he opened up about the phase in his life when he doubted he was even “worthy” of a launch. Unbeknownst to his father, Hrithik began auditioning in secret, driven by a desire to prove himself.

Rakesh Roshan asked his son to not do “such things”, when he learned about Hrithik’s auditions

During the New Jersey fan event, Hrithik surprised many by admitting that long before Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, he quietly auditioned for films, without his father’s knowledge. “My father always told me that you have to make your own life, don’t expect me to make a film for you just because I am a director and you are my son,” Hrithik shared, setting the stage for a story that few fans had ever heard.

Struggling with insecurity, he decided to take matters into his own hands. “There came a time when I thought I am not deserving of that. So, I would just go outside and audition,” he said. Lacking even the money to create a portfolio, he turned to friend and photographer, Daboo Ratnani. “We did a photo session. I had no money to pay him, so I said if I earn some good bucks once I become an actor, I will pay you back. He said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”

Eventually, Hrithik found himself auditioning for Shekhar Kapur’s ambitious — but never made — film Ta Ra Rum Pum Pum. That’s when things took an unexpected turn. “My dad found out and he called me while I was in the audition. He said, ‘Hello, where are you?’ I told him that I am auditioning for Shekhar Kapur’s film. He said, ‘What? Come back now, don’t do such things.’”

Looking back, Hrithik feels that call came from something deeper than just control. “I think my dad felt a sense of loss that somebody else is going to take his son away and make a film for him. Before that, he only thought of a film for me.”

