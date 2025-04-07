The buzz around Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is heating up—this time, not because of the contestants but because of the host making headlines. According to multiple reports retrieved by 123Telugu, Nandamuri Balakrishna is reportedly being considered to take over the hosting duties from superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The change comes amid speculation that Nagarjuna, tied up with multiple commitments, is no longer keen on continuing with the franchise. Following the roaring success of Unstoppable with NBK on Aha, Balakrishna proved he has the charisma and screen presence to command an audience beyond cinema. The reports have certainly sparked a wave of excitement among Balayya’s fans and Bigg Boss loyalists alike.

Nagarjuna’s Fate As Host Still Unclear?

While rumors about Balakrishna taking over the reins are making the rounds, the showrunners are yet to officially confirm the news. Nagarjuna, who has hosted the show for six consecutive seasons, has brought a sense of continuity and gravitas to it.

According to Deccan Chronicle, although Balakrishna’s name has been floated internally, the team hasn’t finalized a replacement yet. Depending on scheduling and commitments, Nagarjuna could also return for yet another season.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s potential entry may bring a new flavor to the reality show. His larger-than-life persona, bold dialogues, and mass appeal could shift the show’s tone entirely. Whether Nagarjuna is taking a temporary break or bidding a permanent goodbye remains to be seen.

What’s In Store For Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

Bigg Boss Telugu generally kicks off in September, but rumor is that Season 9 will debut much earlier, possibly in May this year. This strategic shift reportedly aims to attract a wider and more diverse audience. As always, fans can catch the show on Star Maa and stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Casting is currently underway, and as with previous seasons, fans can expect a mix of television personalities, social media influencers, and maybe even a few surprise celebrity entrants. Interestingly, the organizers are also considering a slight alteration in the format to keep the audience glued. Some interesting things are definitely going to pop up in terms of the house design and weekly tasks.

While other transcription and rumor mills are busy churning the noise between the fans, an official word is anxiously awaited. One thing is certain — if Nandamuri Balakrishna does become the host, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is bound to look and feel very different from its previous seasons.

