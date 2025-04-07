Malayalam sports drama Daveed is all set to stream on OTT soon! The movie, directed by debutante Govind Vishnu, stars Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead alongside Lijomol Jose and Saiju Kurup in other pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of Fort Kochi, Daveed blends action, emotion, and humor with stellar performances from the cast.

Daveed explores the journey of once-promising boxer Aashiq Abu (played by Pepe), who is now living a laid-back life in the slums of Fort Kochi with his wife (played by Lijomol Jose) and daughter. His world changes when he’s hired to guard an international boxing champion, Sainul Akhmadov, but a mishap leads him back into the ring.

Forced to confront his past and train in the gritty boxing village of Pooladikunnu, Abu is on a quest for redemption. When he thinks he’s ready to reclaim what he lost, a shocking twist threatens everything. Will he rise to the challenge, or is this a battle he can’t win? Daveed is set to have its exclusive digital premiere on April 18, 2025, on ZEE5.

Speaking about the film a ZEE5 spokesperson said, “Malayalam cinema has been gaining tremendous popularity worldwide, and we are delighted to bring Daveed to ZEE5 as part of our expanding global content library. With its compelling mix of action, humor, and emotional depth, Daveed promises to entertain viewers and add to the growing appreciation for Malayalam films across the globe. Recent hits like Queen Elizabeth, Nunakkuzhi, and MAX have seen fantastic traction on our platform, and we are confident that Daveed will continue this trend. We are excited to offer this unique and engaging film to our global audience, and we believe it will strike a chord with both Malayalam cinema fans and new viewers alike.”

Director Govind Vishnu added, “Bringing Daveed to life has been an amazing journey, and I’m thrilled for it to finally reach audiences on ZEE5. This film is a mix of raw emotion, intense action, and a lot of heart, and I’m proud of how it turned out. Working with such a talented team, especially Antony Varghese Pepe, Lijomol Jose, and Saiju Kurup, was an absolute privilege. I’m confident Daveed will continue to strike a chord with audiences, and I hope they enjoy the experience as much as we did making it!”

Actor Antony Varghese Pepe shared, “Playing Aashiq Abu in Daveed was an absolute blast! The character’s journey from being a laid-back slacker to getting back in the ring was such a fun challenge. I’m so grateful for the love the film received in theaters, and I can’t wait to see how audiences react when they watch it on ZEE5. Whether you’ve seen it before or are experiencing it for the first time, I promise Daveed will hit you right in the heart. I’m excited for everyone to join Abu on this crazy ride – it’s a story full of laughs, emotions, and of course, some intense boxing moments. Here’s hoping that audiences will keep showering their love just like they did during the theatrical release.”

So, if you missed watching this exhilarating sports drama in theatres or want to watch it again from the comfort of your own home, stream Daveed on Zee5, starting April 18.

