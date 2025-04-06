Although the announcement for Raja Saab’s release came in 2024, principal photography and other works had begun as early as 2022. Rumors about the project were already circulating back then, and ever since, fans have been eagerly waiting. The production team eventually confirmed a release date of April 10, 2025. However, the latest news is that the film won’t make it to theaters on that date. You might be wondering why.

According to CineJosh, the delay is due to a joint decision by the producers and director to prioritize high-quality visuals. They are unwilling to compromise on VFX and other technical aspects of the project, which is also affecting the film’s budget.

Director Maruthi is especially committed to delivering a film that lives up to or even exceeds the grandeur of Prabhas’ earlier pan-India ventures. Because of this, he plans to reveal a new release date only after he’s completely confident in the final product.

It is now highly unlikely that the film will be released theatrically this year. Rumors online suggest that Raja Saab is likely to hit screens during Sankranthi 2026.

The Raja Saab is a horror comedy that follows a protagonist grappling with financial troubles. In a desperate bid to raise cash and escape his crisis, he decides to sell off his ancestral property. The film is set to release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

