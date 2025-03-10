After the grand success of Devara, fans are eagerly waiting for Devara 2. Since RRR Jr. NTR has become a pan-India star and every film of his is now highly anticipated worldwide. As expected his past film Devara performed well at the box office and this has increased expectations for its sequel.

Director Koratala Siva had earlier confirmed that Jahnvi Kapoor’s role in Devara 2 will be more significant than in the first part. Now fresh reports from NTV, suggest that the film will feature new characters adding more excitement.

Several big names from different industries are rumored to join Devara 2. It is also stated that Devara 2 is officially in the works with the final script locked. Jr NTR has reportedly given his approval after hearing the narration.

Currently Jr NTR is busy with War 2 and Prashanth Neel’s upcoming project. Meanwhile Devara 2 is set to begin production in June. The first part ended on an intriguing note leaving fans excited about what’s next. Adding to the buzz, NTV sources suggest that Devara 2 will feature special guest appearances making it even more thrilling. Director Koratala Siva has reportedly designed powerful roles for all these new characters. These characters are expected to elevate the story to the new level.

The movie is being produced under two prestigious banners including NTR Arts led by Kalyan Ram and Yuvasudha Arts backed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni. Expectations are sky-high with two huge production houses. Also the makers are planning to take the sequel to the next level with grand visuals and intense action sequences.

