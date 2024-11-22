It is not a hidden fact that director Koratala Siva’s action flick Devara starrin Jr NTR in the lead role received a mixed response from the audience. The movie also failed to do meet the expectations at the box office despite Jr NTR’s stupendous star power. Amid this, Siva has also announced the sequel to the film. Even before the release of the movie, it was revealed that it will be a two-part franchise. Now, it seems that this decision might do the filmmaker more harm than good.

Devara’s Lukewarm Box Office Response

Made on a budget of around 300 crores, Devara wrapped up with an India net collection of 292.36 crore. Though it did well at the Hindi box office minting around 62.12 crore, the film was an overall a disappointment. It gained the losing verdict which means that it not only did not recover its budget but it lost less than 50% of it. The mixed response to the movie and lack of positive word of mouth was said to be a reason for the same.

Devara 2 Might Not Be Favorable For Koratala Siva?

Amid this, according to a news report in Track Tollywood, fans do not wish for a part 2 of Devara. Some also believe that the Jr NTR starrer would have been a bigger hit if it would have been wrapped up in a single film. The report further stated that Jr NTR himself is not much invested in the project. He is now focusing on his other major lineups like War 2 and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. Furthermore, it stated that Koratala Siva’s investing in Devara despite Devara not being a success can also lead many big stars not wanting to work with him.

About Devara

Devara also starred Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Jr NTR starrer was also released on Netflix wherein it also received a mixed response.

