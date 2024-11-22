The Satyadev starrer Telugu action crime thriller Zebra was released in the theatres today (November 22). No sooner was the film released on the big screen than netizens started reacting to the same. Many fans have been calling the film a surprise package and a potential blockbuster.

Netizens React To Zebra

One of the netizens stated, “Satyadev makes a solid comeback. Zebra floats with a mix of fun, and thrill and is full of twists. Director’s sharp writing and engaging screenplay keeps you hooked. Pre-climax and climax twist land perfectly.” A fan added, “Crazy response for Zebra movie overall. A good story and a beautiful content. Acting wise, brilliant. Expecting a blockbuster hit. Go experience it in your nearby theatres.”

Another netizen gave a detailed review, comparing Zebra to Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar. The review read, “Unexpected fire. Easily one of the best films of 2024. A Lucky Baskhar-style bank robbery thriller with twists that will blow your mind. Satyadev delivers a smashing comeback with a stellar performance. Daali Dhananjay is a powerhouse onscreen. SSS (Satyadev, Sunil, Satya) combo brings humor and thrill in perfect balance. Director Eashvar Karthic crafts a tightly woven narrative with sharp writing. Robbery scenes and Ravi Basrur’s music are pure fire.” Though the songs are average, the BGM hits hard. The interval sets the stage for an electrifying second half. Must watch for all the fans of gripping thrillers.”

Another netizen called Zebra, “Exciting, thrilling and extraordinary.” The user added, “An engaging white-collar drama with a terrific story and a tight screenplay. Every character has its own weight wherein Satyadev and Dhananjay steal the show.” A user added, “Satyadev and Dhananjay rocks the movie. The plot is the main hero of the film.” Talking about Zebra, it has been directed by Eashvar Karthic and also stars Dhananjay, Sathyaraj, and Priya Bhavnani Shankar.

