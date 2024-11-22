Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, Tamil suspense thriller, 40,000 screens China release, Netflix success, Nithilan Saminathan, box office hit, Kalki 2898 AD competition, Chinese market debut, cinematic thriller, Chinese film release, Passion Studios, Alibaba Pictures, Dinesh Purushothaman cinematography, Mamta Mohandas role, S. Varadharajan, mystery plot, slow-burn thriller.

The Tamil suspense thriller Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi and written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, is set to enter the Chinese market following its phenomenal success in India. After a robust theatrical run in Tamil Nadu, the film gained nationwide acclaim through its streaming debut on Netflix. Despite stiff competition from Kalki in 2898 AD, Maharaja emerged as a box-office success. Now, the film is poised to captivate audiences in China with its grand release.

Cast and Crew of Maharaja

Maharaja was written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathann. Vijay Sethupathi plays the titular role. The cast also includes Divya Bharathi as Maharaja’s wife, Anurag Kashyap as Selvam, Abhirami as Selvam’s wife, Mamta Mohandas as Aasifa, Singampuli as Nallasivam, and Natarajan Subramaniam as S. Varadharajan.

The film boasts music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, production design by V. Selvakumar, and editing by Philomin Raj. Produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram, Maharaja is brought to life under the banners of Passion Studios and The Route.

Plot of Maharaja

At the beginning of Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi’s character is introduced as a humble barber with a teenage daughter. Haunted by a tragic past in which he lost his wife, his entire world now revolves around his daughter. A sports enthusiast, she looks up to her PT teacher, played by Mamta Mohandas, who is her mentor and role model.

An unusual aspect of their life is a dustbin named Lakshmi, which once saved his daughter’s life from a near-fatal accident. One night, while his daughter is away, Maharaja is brutally attacked, and the trash can, Lakshmi, is stolen. Desperate, he goes to the police to report the theft, but his concerns are dismissed as trivial.

The film unfolds as a slow-burn thriller, drawing viewers into its mysterious narrative. In the second half, the story takes a gripping turn, connecting seemingly random events and revealing the more profound significance of Lakshmi in Maharaja’s quest.

Chinese release date of Maharaja

Yi Shi Films plans to release the film on over 40,000 screens in China on November 29, 2024, in partnership with Alibaba Pictures. We can’t wait to see the Chinese audience’s reaction.

