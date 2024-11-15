For the Tamil film industry, 2024 hasn’t been that great, as very few films have managed to be successful at the box office. Out of all such successful films, Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja was the first super-hit. Made on a very limited budget, the film did wonders globally and entered the 100-crore club. In fact, it’s his highest-grossing film ever as a solo lead. Now, it gears up for a release in China, and the actor has a chance to unleash a new milestone.

Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the Kollywood thriller was released on June 14, 2024. It met with positive reviews from critics, and among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. Theatrically, it was a big success, and when it arrived on Netflix, it became very popular and saw itself trend in the top 10 films (non-English) for weeks.

In India, Maharaja ended its theatrical run at 71.30 crores net, which equals 84.13 crores gross after including taxes. In overseas, the film did a business of 25 crores gross, taking the worldwide box office collection to 109.13 crores gross and securing a tag of super-hit.

Now, as we can see, Maharaja is 40.87 crores away from hitting the 150 crore mark. This can be achieved as the film is all set for a theatrical release in China. For the uninitiated, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer releases in China on November 29. In the past, we have seen content-driven Indian films enjoying a big share of the audience in China, so even this Kollywood thriller is expected to earn big numbers.

With Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi has a chance of securing his first 150 crore grosser (in a solo lead), and all eyes are now set on how the film fares among the Chinese audience.

Meanwhile, the film was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crores. Against this cost, it earned an ROI (return on investment) of 51.30 crores after subtracting the cost from domestic net collection. Calculated further, it enjoyed 256.50% returns, thus securing a super-hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

