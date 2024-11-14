Two weeks have officially been completed for Singham Again at the Indian box office. The Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is pacing towards the 250 crore milestone in the domestic market. Before the weekend boost, there was a minimal dip in the collection on the second Thursday. Scroll below to know what the early trends for day 14 suggest!

Singham Again was released worldwide on November 1, 2024. Despite mixed word-of-mouth, the Diwali holidays helped attract maximum footfalls to theatres. It managed a fantastic first week. Unfortunately, the downward trend started at the beginning of the second week, and there’s been no revival since then. As of now, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken the lead in the day-to-day collection. Yes, the Rohit Shetty directorial has earned a solid total, but it’s below expectations, considering the film’s scale.

Day 14 early trends at the Indian box office

As per the early trends, Singham Again witnessed a minimal drop and is closing its day 14 at 3.10-3.40 crores. It raked 3.75 crores* on the second Wednesday, which means the earnings have dipped by just 17-9%. It’s just a decent number, and the film is expected to see a big boost during the third weekend.

Take a look at the breakdown of Singham Again’s performance at the Indian box office below:

Week 1: 186.60 crores

Weekend 2: 38.70 crores

Day 11: 5 crores*

Day 12: 4 crores*

Day 13: 3.75 crores*

Day 14: 3.10-3.40 crores

The overall 2-week total now stands at 241.15-241.45 crores. Singham Again is now less than 10 crores away from achieving the 250 crore mark at the Indian box office. That milestone will be comfortably unlocked in the upcoming weekend. It is to be seen how far it goes from there in its lifetime run.

Budget VS box office

Reportedly, the revised budget of Singham Again is said to be 300 crores or more. While an official confirmation is yet awaited, the cop drama is yet to recover its cost through its domestic earnings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi. Also, check out the Bollywood box office verdicts and collection of 2024.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 14 (Early Trends): Kartik Aaryan Starrer Rakes In An Impressive 65 Crores+ In The Second Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News