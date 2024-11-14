While many have been unlucky in the post-pandemic era, Ranbir Kapoor has completely changed the picture for himself. With an eye for interesting films, the actor has upped his game and has now joined the league of superstars. His recent release, Animal, was an all-time blockbuster, and it has helped Ranbir project himself as a box office monster. Up next, he aims to achieve new heights, and five of his confirmed projects are targeting a business of well over 2000 crores at the Indian box office.

Right from the beginning, Ranbir has impressed everyone with his script selection. He started experimenting with genres in the very initial stage of his career. Along with that, he has also increased his commercial viability. In fact, he’s among the rare Indian actors who have delivered a 550 crore net grosser in the country.

After Animal, everyone is excited to know about Ranbir Kapoor’s next projects, and so far, he has not one or two but seven confirmed films in his kitty. Yes, you read that right! Ranbir has six confirmed projects. Out of all, the first to hit big screens will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. It is scheduled to release on Eid 2026 and if reports are to be believed, it will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Even in a clash, it has the potential of earning 300 crores at the Indian box office.

Followed by Love & War is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. It is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026. It’s a big film, and the hype is already there on the ground. If things fall in place, it’s an easy 500 crore grosser. After Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to set the Indian box office on fire with Dhoom 4 in 2027, with a potential of 600 crores.

In Diwali 2027, Ranbir Kapoor will be coming with Ramayana’s second installment, and even this one has the potential of earning 500 crores. It can make even more than 500 crores, depending upon the response to the predecessor. Apart from these four aforementioned films, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park, and considering the success of Animal, this one carries the potential of 600 crores. However, this biggie is expected to hit big screens in 2029.

Apart from the above-mentioned films, Ranbir is also in talks with Rajkumar Hirani film and also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 in the kitty. However, the tentative release dates of these films are not known. As per Pinkvilla’s report, it is learned that the actor will come up with at least one film in 2028, but it is yet to be locked.

Out of all, even if we consider five confirmed films – Love & War, Ramayana, Dhoom 4, Ramayana 4, and Animal Park – Ranbir Kapoor is aiming to bring a mind-boggling collection of 2500 crores net at the Indian box office, making it the rule of RK in Bollywood for the next 4-5 years.

Domestic box office potential of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films:

Love & War – 300 crores

Ramayana – 500 crores

Dhoom 4 – 600 crores

Ramayan 2 – 500 crores

Animal Park – 600 crores

Total – 2500 crores

